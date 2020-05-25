Local teens earn scholarshipsOne senior at each Challis, Mackay, Salmon and Leadore high schools was awarded a $1,500 Jackie Caivano Memorial Scholarship from employees of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Levi Riddle, a CHS grad, plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho to pursue a degree in elementary education. Mackay senior Aspyn Wasylow also plans to attend CSI, to major in veterinary medicine.
Salmon graduate Andrew Gebhardt will attend the Colorado School of Mines and major in biochemistry. Leadore High School’s Loni Jo Ayers plans to attend Montana State University to major in health and human performance.
Mackay woman earns BSU degreeJaylene Dowler of Mackay graduated from Boise State University earlier this month.
She earned a bachelor of science and a registered nursing degree. The accomplishment was celebrated during the university’s virtual commencement ceremony conducted May 9.
Donation sent to school districtWayne and Cora Lee Bricker donated to the Challis School District Scholarship fund in memory of Dennis Savage.