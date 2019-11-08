Harvest dinner set for Nov. 7The annual harvest dinner at the Challis Community Church is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7.
Serving begins at 5 p.m. While no admission is charged, donations are welcome.
The meal features homemade food. Takeout meals are available. For more information, contact Madge Yacomella at 208-833-4399.
Card clubs prep for holidaysEllie Corrigan hosted the Oct. 24 GT Club with 10 guests joining members in pinochle.
Sharon Lanier won high and second high was Melissa DuBois. Pat Clutis won the traveling prize.
The club will gather just one time in both November and December. GT Club members will be the guests of the Jinx Club at a Thanksgiving potluck on Nov. 21. GT Club members will host the Jinx Club at the Christmas potluck on Dec. 12. Both lunches are held at noon at the Challis senior center. The clubs will furnish meat. Members and guests are asked to bring a side dish, rolls or dessert.