Anderson makes dean’s list
Jazmine Anderson of Challis earned a spot on the dean’s list at George Fox University for the fall 2018 semester.
Undergraduates must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 on at least 12 credit hours to be on the list.
George Fox University is a Christian college in Newberg, Oregon.
Seniors plan garage sale
An indoor garage sale is planned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Challis senior center. Proceeds from the sale help pay for the center’s operating costs.
People can rent a table for $20 to sell their wares. People can also donate items to the seniors to sell at the senior table. Donations may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. any Monday, Wednesday or Friday. The center will stay open until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, to accept donations. People can also set up their personal sale tables after the senior lunch program has ended on Feb. 22. The center opens at 8 a.m. Feb. 23 to accept donations.
Donations made to schools
The Challis school district received donations from Joleen McCandless and from Bill and Jackie Williams to the Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship fund.
Donations were also received from Margaret Stenerson and from Ruby Swigert to the Piva Scholarship fund.