Local students on UI honor rollMany area students earned spots on the dean’s list at the University of Idaho for the fall semester which ended Dec. 20, 2019.
To be included on the list, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a minimum of 12 graded credits.
Local students on the list include Tyler Harvie, Savannah Moore, Morgan Hughes and Jesse Riding, all of Challis; Jett Kauffman, Brooke Painter, Ammon Tolman and Alexandrea Smith, all of Salmon; and Nancy Anderson and Kyle Paulekas, both of Carmen.
Fire district receives donationsThe North Custer Fire District received donations from Laurie Matthews and the HUB.