Local students earn scholarships
Two local students are among the recipients of scholarships from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Each of the 22 Idaho recipients receives $2,500.
Linnaea Elzinga of May, daughter of Glenn and Caryl Elzinga, received a scholarship for Boise State University. Jesse Bellamy of Salmon also received a scholarship for BSU. His parents are Don and Consuelo Bellamy.
Stanley student earns honor roll spot
Allie Dixon of Stanley was named to the dean’s list honor roll at Montana State University for the spring semester.
To be listed, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher at the university in Bozeman.
Jinx Club continues summer card games
Helen Malone hosted the Jinx Club meeting on June 6. Her guest was Martha Berry.
High for the afternoon was Nell Hughes, second high was Zella Cutler. Pat Clutis and Kathy Plummer won at bingo. Traveling was won by Martha Berry and Karen Skeen.
The Jinx Club play again July 18 at the Challis senior center.
Miller graduates from Montana State
Morgan Miller of Challis was among the 1,521 students who received undergraduate degrees in the May 4 Montana State University graduation ceremonies in Bozeman.
Miller graduated with honors, based on her cumulative GPA that was between 3.25 and 3.69.
Stanley woman earns medical honor
Amy Klingler, a physician’s assistant at Salmon River Clinic in Stanley, has been recognized as a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Physicians Assistants.
The award comes because of her “outstanding contributions to patient care and the PA profession,” according to a press release from the academy.
Klingler has worked at the Stanley clinic and the Stanley ambulance for about 13 years as the provider and administrator. She is also the clinician for the Challis office of Eastern Idaho Public Health and works for St. Luke’s Family Medicine in Ketchum. She is a past recipient of the outstanding PA award from the Idaho Academy of Physicians Assistants. Klingler is president of the Stanley School Parents’ Association.
Salmon High School grad earns scholarship
James Gregory, a 2019 graduate of Salmon High School who plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College, was awarded a Governor’s Cup scholarship.
This year, 37 Idaho high school graduates received the scholarships, from a field of more than 1,000 applicants. The award is $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years.
Gov. Brad Little praised the recipients, saying “they are part of the next generation of Idaho leaders.”