Millick on WSU honor roll
Challis High School graduate Will Millick earned a spot on the president’s honor roll at Washington State University for the fall semester.
The honor roll recognizes students who stand above the rest with excellent academic achievement, according to a news release from WSU. To be listed on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled in a minimum of nine credit hours and earn a 3.75 GPA or earn a 3.5 GPA with a minimum of 15 cumulative credit hours.
Schools receive donations
The Challis school trustees received donations from Gary and Linda Hoxsey and from Pat Hawkins to the Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship Fund.
A donation of $1,500 to the Challis Elementary School snack fund was received from the Challis Elementary PTA.
Local students on UI honors list
Students from Challis and Salmon are among the 2,600 University of Idaho students who are listed on the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 credit hours to make the list.
Challis students who made the dean’s list are Jesse Riding, Kylan Kikuyama and Morgan Hughes. Salmon honor students are Allison Curet, Ammon Tolman, Cole Bailey, Jett Kauffman and Kaylaa Gutman.