Fundraiser planned for cancer patientA fundraiser for Dani Sims is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21.
The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Challis Community Event Center. People can dine at the taco bar for $10 per adult or $5 for children younger than 12. A live auction starts at 6 p.m. There’s plenty of action for kids, with a holiday photo station with Santa and The Grinch and a craft corner.
Sims will undergo surgery in January as part of her cancer treatment. Money from this event is dedicated to help pay her surgery costs and compensate her lost time from her job.
Rainbow’s End owner honored as influential womanNancy Del Colletti, executive director and one of the owners of Rainbow’s End Recovery Center in Challis, received recognition for her work in health care at the East Idaho Women of Influence Awards banquet held Dec. 4.
Adams Publishing Group and East Idaho Business Journal representatives presented awards to Del Colletti and other women at the event. The Messenger is owned by Adams Publishing Group.
Dana Kirkham, emcee for the event and former mayor of Ammon, said such events are important to promote equality in the workplace. He said if current trends don’t change it will be 108 years before women achieve the same level of treatment men do in the workplace.
Card clubs gather for Christmas potluckGT Club members held a Christmas potluck Dec. 12.
Members of the Jinx Club were invited to join the fun and enjoy an abundance of homemade food.
Helen Malone won high score, Janett Bailey was second high and Betty Horn came in low, although her score was good. Sandi Griggs won the 100 aces traveling prize. Bingo winners were Zella Cutler, Ellie Corrigan and Debbie Dikeman.
Mary Skeen hosts the Jinx Club on Jan. 2. The GT Club meets Jan. 9 with Dikeman hosting.
Challis cemetery district receives donationRosalie Hardman made a donation to the Challis Cemetery Maintenance District. The donation is in memory of Gladys and Art Bradley.