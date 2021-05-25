Humanities council honors Salmon womanHope Benedict, president of the Lemhi County Historical Society, received the outstanding achievement in the humanities award from the Idaho Humanities Council.
Benedict has worked for the Lemhi County group for more than 20 years.
“Her organizational leadership rejuvenated the Lemhi County Historical Society,” according to the Humanities Council newsletter. Benedict oversaw the purchase of the former Salmon Library building to allow for the expansion of educational opportunities.
“Due to her efforts, community engagement through historical tours, exhibits and public programs in Salmon have increased dramatically,” the council newsletter states.
Students earn scholarshipsJessi Farr of Challis and EmmaRae Darland of Arco each received a scholarship from the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association.
Farr graduated from Challis High School in 2019 and attends the University of Montana-Western in Dillon.
The association awarded 38 scholarships this year, totaling $23,000.
Donations made to school districtDonations were made to the Roy Chivers Memorial Scholarship by Tom and Karen Chivers, Bill and Peggy LaMunyan, Steve and Debie Chivers, AnneLane, John and Theresa Feusi, John and Judi Chivers and Mary Adcox.
EMTs receive donationsThad and Janice Harding and Delmer and Myalin Gilman donated to the Challis EMTs in memory of Lida Robinson.