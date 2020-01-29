Jinx Club meets again Feb. 6 at senior centerCheryl Cutler hosted the Jan. 16 Jinx Club, with five tables of players enjoying the afternoon.
Peggy Piva won high score. Hazel Crane was second high and Aileen Chivers won the other prize. Traveling prize for 100 aces was shared by Martha Berry and Zella Cutler. Bingo winners were Betty Horn, Linda Zollinger, Jackie Ingram, Zella Cutler and Madge Yacomella.
Sandy Johnson hosts the Feb. 6 gathering of the Jinx Club.
Stanley student on president’s listAllie Dixon of Stanley earned a 4.0 grade point average during the 2019 fall semester at Montana State University, Bozeman.
That perfect GPA put her on the president’s list. She’s one of 1,261 undergraduate students at MSU to earn a spot on that list.
GT Club gathers Betty Horn hosted the GT Club on Jan. 23. Hazel Crane, Mary Skeen and Aileen Chivers were guests.
Peggy Parks won high at pinochle with Crane winning second and the traveling prize. Bingo winners were Debra Dikeman and Pat Clutis.
Nell Hughes hosts the Feb. 13 meeting at the Challis senior center.