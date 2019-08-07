Bruno notches rodeo wins
Kade Bruno of Challis placed third in bull riding at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, last month. Bruno also placed seventh in saddle bronc riding at the event.
No other Challis contestants placed at the contest.
Local students earn spots on ISU honor roll
Students from Challis, Salmon, Howe and Arco all received high grades in the spring semester at Idaho State University and were named to the dean’s list.
Haley Lutgen of Challis; Caleb Sager, Thomas Reid and Carli Smith, all of Salmon; Cena McAffee of Howe; and Matthew Langseth and Dalyn Blattner, both of Arco were on the list.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credits. The minimum grade point average is determined by the college a student is enrolled in. It’s 3.5 in the college of business, 3.75 for the college of technology and 3.66 for all other colleges.
Steele Memorial CEO honored
Jeanie Gentry, CEO of Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon was recognized as one of 70 critical access hospital leaders to know.
The honor came from Becker’s Healthcare, which conducted research and accepted nominations to develop its list.
Denise Lile, the Salmon medical center’s board chairwoman, said Gentry “continues to move Steele Memorial forward with innovative ideas.”