Piva finishes well at Montana contest
Ruger Piva of Challis placed 16th at the Professional Bull Riders’ Unleash the Beast Billings Invitational last weekend.
Piva tallied 10 points toward the world standings for the weekend. Cody Teel of Kountze, Texas, won the weekend’s rides with a total of 605 points.
Challis EMTs receive donations
In March the Challis EMT unit received donations from The HUB, from Spencer and Evelyn Strand and from Ronnie and Wenda Catherman.
Charles and Ann Thompson donated to the EMTs in memory of his brother Max Thompson and niece Paulette Morgan.
Philps visits Vegas wax museum
Cheryl Philps traveled to Salt Lake City where she stayed at the home of her daughter, Katina Anthony, and family, and accompanied them on a weekend trip to Las Vegas.
While there, they enjoyed a trip to Madame Tussauds wax attraction, M&M’s World and Hershey’s Chocolate World. They enjoyed the fountains at Bellagio and dining at a buffet. The trip included a venture to Hoover Dam.
Philps reports the trip was wonderful and the weather beautiful.
Schools receive donations
The Challis school district received donations to the Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship fund from Rick and Kris Barta and from Nancy Stephan.
GT Club announces winners
Nell Hughes hosted the GT Club’s April 11 meeting. Guests were Linda Zollinger, Martha Berry and Hazel Crane.
Peggy Parks won high at pinochle. Ellie Corrigan came in second. Berry scored low. Zollinger won the traveling prize. Pat Clutis, Betty Corrigan and Debra Dikeman won bingos.
Jo Lowman hosts the April 25 meeting at the senior center.