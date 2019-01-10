Pastries liven up Jinx Club meeting
The Jinx Club was hosted by Mary Skeen with pastries and flavored teas and coffee served in antique tea cups.
Bingo was won by Martha Berry, Linda Zollinger and Frances Tupper. Zella Cutler won the traveling prize. Skeen won high, Cheryl Cutler, second and Sandi Griggs won the other prize.
Tupper hosts the Jan. 17 Jinx Club meeting.
Salmon students on LCSC honor roll
Julian Pacheco and Eric Tarkalson of Salmon were both named to the president’s list at Lewis-Clark State College for the fall 2018 semester.
A total of 950 students made the honor roll at the Lewiston college, including 468 on the president’s list and 482 on the dean’s list. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a GPA of at least 3.75 and take at least 12 credit hours of classes.
Philps family members travel for holiday
Cheryl Philps spent nearly a week in Salt Lake City visiting at the home of her daughter, Katina Anthony, her husband, Chris, and children Daniel and Kathryn.
They enjoyed celebrating Christmas, going out to eat and driving through Christmas in Color, a 2-mile long light display set to music.
David and Cindy Philps, along with sons Merritt and RJ, traveled to Salt Lake City on Dec. 27. That evening they also drove through the Christmas in Color display. Then David, RJ and Merritt and Chris and Katina attended the Utah Jazz basketball game. The Jazz lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, a disappointment for Philps family members.
Blood donations sought in Mackay
An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled in Mackay on Jan. 22.
People can donate between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Mackay Junior and Senior High School that Tuesday.
January is National Blood Donor Month, which the Red Cross has celebrated for almost 50 years. January is one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients, according to a news release from the Red Cross. Extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often result in a lower donor turnout.