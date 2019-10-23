Challis school district receives donations
Carrie Boucher recently donated to the Challis School District Scholarship.
The school district’s security program received a donation from Blue Mountain Refuse.
3 Custer County groups receive grants
The Idaho Community Foundation awarded three Challis entities grant money this fall.
The Challis Art Council was awarded $4,000 to replace the roof at MadDog Gallery. The city of Challis received $3,600 to pay for the installation of two trailhead kiosks and to have trail maps printed.
And, the Mackay school district secured $2,900 to cover the costs to install two propane heaters to maintain two lab spaces for STEM courses and workplace readiness programs.
Donation made to cemetery district
The Challis Cemetery Maintenance District received a donation in memory of Rina Sue Tappan from Michael Fuller.
GT Club to gather again Oct. 24
The GT Club meets again Thursday, Oct. 24 with Ellie Corrigan hosting.
Betty Corrigan hosted the last session. Her guests were Linda Curtis, Madge Yacomella, Zella Cutler and Zelda Cutler.
Helen Malone won high, Betty Corrigan was second high and Curtis was low.