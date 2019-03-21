Challis schools receive multiple donations
The Challis school district received a donation from Meg and Shawn Donahue to the Challis School District Scholarship fund.
Donations in memory of Ruby McGowan were received from Ruby Swigert and family to the Jim Piva Memorial Scholarship fund, from Steve and Debie Chivers to the Roy Chivers Memorial Scholarship fund, from Barbara Helm and family to the Challis School District Scholarship fund and from Norman and Nikki Doll to the Challis School District Scholarship fund.
Donations in memory of Frances Stark were received from Janice Johnson, from Robert and Kate Taylor and from Virginia Beckman and family to the Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship fund.
Jinx Club meets on March 21
Hazel Crane hosted the March 7 gathering of the Jinx Club.
Her guest was Kathy Comstock.
Sandy Johnson was high and Helen Malone was second high. Linda Dickinson and Comstock won bingos. Johnson received the traveling prize.
Dickinson hosts the club’s next meeting on March 21 at the Challis senior center.
Donation made to Clayton Museum
Jim and Della Pratt made a donation to the Clayton Museum in memory of Frenchie Combs.
GT Club sets March 28 meeting
Linda Dickinson hosted the GT Club’s March 14 meeting. Special guests were Mary Skeen, Karen Skeen and Kathy Comstock.
Karen Skeen won high at pinochle, Shari O’ Connor was second and Nell Hughes had the low score.
Peggy Parks won the traveling prize. Bingo winners were Debra Dikeman, Mary Skeen, Pat Clutis and Parks.
Dikeman hosts the club’s March 28 meeting at the senior center.
Fire department receives donation
Ronnie and Wenda Catherman made a donation to the North Custer Rural Fire Department.