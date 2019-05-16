GT Club seeks new members
The GT Club held its annual meeting May 9 with Helen Malone as hostess and Linda Zollinger and Aileen Chivers as guests.
Dues were collected and members were told they need to try to recruit new members.
Peggy Parks placed first in pinochle and won the traveling prize; Zollinger was second and Linda Dickinson scored low. Nell Hughes won the bingo prize.
Parks hosts the next meeting at noon on May 23 at the Challis senior center. The meeting is the annual potluck with the Jinx Club as guests. GT Club provides the chicken. Everyone is invited to bring a side dish or dessert. Members and guests are asked to notify the hostess if they plan to attend so the proper amount of chicken is purchased.
Jinx Club meets on May 16
Mary Skeen hosts the May 16 meeting of the Jinx Club at the Challis senior center.
On May 2, Zella Cutler entertained the members and guests of the Jinx Pinochle Club. Her guests were Dolores Ivie, Peggy Piva and Sylvia Beason.
Card winners were Hazel Crane, high, and Cutler, second high. Aileen Chivers received the special prize and Piva and Ivie won bingos.
The Jinx Club also met April 19 with Nell Hughes as hostess. Her guests were Linda Curtis, Betty Corrigan and Martha Berry.
Cards were played and an afternoon of visiting was enjoyed. Winners were: high score — Linda Dickinson, second high — Curtis, and low — Crane.
Bingo was played with Berry winning and Corrigan winning the traveling prize.