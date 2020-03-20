School district receives donation
The Challis school district received three anonymous donations totaling $900 for the food service fund.
GT Club moves March 26 meeting
Pat Clutis hosted the GT Club on March 12 with Hazel Crane and Linda Curtis as her guests.
Peggy Jeffcoat won high at pinochle and Crane won second high. Betty Horn, Nell Hughes and Curtis won at bingo and Peggy Parks won the travelling prize.
Betty Corrigan will host the next club meeting at Diamond Peak Assisted Living Center on March 26.
Donation made to Challis EMTs
Pat Hawkins made a donation to the Challis EMTs in memory of Judy Whitworth.