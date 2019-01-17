Former long-time Challis residents Glendon H. Hunt and Leila Pat Hunt are celebrating 70 years of marriage this month.
Glendon and Leila were married Jan. 23, 1949. Their marriage was solemnized June 1, 1962, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Both Glen and Leila grew up in the St. Anthony area. They met in high school. Glen worked for the Soil Conservation Service for 35 years. Pat spent most of her time raising the couple’s five children — Steven, Brenda, Pam, Ryan and Raylene.
During Glen’s career years the family lived in Priest River, Shelley and then Challis. In Challis they homesteaded 320 acres located 3 miles south of the city. They lived in Challis for 50 years.
The Hunts have 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. They now live in Ammon, where they moved to be closer to their doctors.
Congratulatory notes may be sent to the Hunts at 728 Barnwood Drive, Ammon, ID 83406.