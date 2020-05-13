Lexus Marie Hansen 5.13

Justin Jay and Harley Marie Hansen of Idaho Falls have announced the arrival of their first child, Lexus Marie Hansen.

She joined the family April 24, 2020, weighing in at 6 pounds 5 ounces and 20¾ inches long.

Her grandparents are Scott Maxwell and Dixie Maxwell of Challis and Jay and Marilyn Hansen of Shelley. Great-grandparents are Becky Taylor of Challis; Darin and Ruthie Taylor of Blackfoot; Carol Maxwell and the late Dr. Richard Maxwell of Challis; the late Calvin and Janet Hansen; and Sterling and Gwen Clements.

