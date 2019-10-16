Challis High School graduate Bridgette Harwood Stumpf has been chosen as one of three winners of an Excel Award from the Center for Nonprofit Advancement.
Stumpf's recognition came for her work as the executive director of the Network for Victim Recovery of DC, which she co-founded in 2012.
Stumpf has spent about a decade of her legal career advocating to ensure that people affected by crime are afforded their rights and access to support services. She has led local and national policy efforts to advance the rights of survivors. She says it's important to address the "barriers that keep vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the community from achieving full recovery."
Stumpf and her staff strive to "give power and self-determination back to the survivors -- to put them back in the driver's seat of their lives," she said in a release about the Excel award. Stumpf said the Excel award is confirmation that her organization "is modeling an example for others to follow in pushing leadership approaches that drive innovation, creative solutions, integrity and community building."
After graduating from CHS, Stumpf received an associate's degree from the College of Southern Idaho, a bachelor's degree from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, and her law degree from the University of Baltimore.
She is the daughter of Jim Harwood of Challis and Sheila Engemann of Pahsimeroi.