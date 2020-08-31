Clayton Collins has been hired as the Challis-Yankee Fork and Middle Fork deputy district ranger at the Challis Forest Service office.
Collins comes to Challis from the Dixie National Forest in Utah where he was the district range program manager. he starts work in Challis Sept. 14.
Collins joins new Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger Heath Perrine to co-manage the Yankee Fork and Middle Fork districts of the forest.
Collins has a bachelor’s degree in rangeland ecology and management from Oregon State University. He’s worked on forests in Utah, Oregon and Idaho.