Kylie Martin, who was born and reared in Challis, was crowned Miss Idaho Collegiate 2021 at a pageant held in Boise on Oct. 24. She will represent Idaho in the national competition in June.
Martin is a junior at Boise State University majoring in health studies. She plans to attend medical school. She attended school in Challis through her freshman year of high school when her family moved to Elko, Nevada, after her parents lost their jobs in layoffs at Thompson Creek Mine.
She was crowned Miss Idaho Teen America in April 2019, as a freshman at Idaho State University.