Brad Huerta, of Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, was one of six health care professionals statewide to receive an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award at the Idaho Rural Health Association’s annual meeting and awards reception Oct. 23.
The awards recognize “rural health educators, community advocates, health care providers and program administrators who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to rural communities,” an association news release said.
As CEO for Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, Huerta took over a facility that was faced with potential closure, the release said. He was able to trim expenses while also investing in new technologies and focusing heavily on recruitment, the release said. As a result of those efforts, Lost Rivers Medical Center is “fully staffed and doing well,” the release said.