shanna lammers

Lammers

Shanna Lammers was chosen 2022 Valentine queen by the Beta Phi Sorority.

She’s been an active member of the sorority for two years and was honored at the group’s Feb. 11 dinner.

Lammers has been married to Josh Lammers for 14 years. They have four children — Olivia, Jocilyn, Traeger and Bridger. She enjoys spending time with her family, gardening and outdoor activities.

She’s a Challis native. Her parents are Rob and Lisa Benson. She moved back to Challis with her family three years ago. Lammers works as an administrative assistant at Challis Elementary School.

