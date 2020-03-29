The Idaho Mining Association recognized three individuals for their dedication to the industry.
The 2020 Friend of Mining Award recognizes outstanding public service and continued support of mining in the Gem State.
Recipients are Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; Sen.Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom; and Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene.
“The IMA is grateful for the continuous support that these three lawmakers have for mining in Idaho. We have more than a century of mining history in Idaho and our industry and the minerals we produce are critical to the production of nearly every product we use in our daily lives,” association Executive Director Ben Davenport said.
The mining association also has new officers. The new board members are president Luke Russell of Hecla Mining Company, Coeur d’Alene; first vice president Mark Kirby of Itafos, Conda, Soda Springs; second vice president Randy Vranes of Bayer, Soda Springs; and immediate past president Alan Prouty of Simplot, Boise.