Sarah Baker, University of Idaho extension educator and associate professor in Custer County, received the distinguished service award for Idaho at the National Association of County Agricultural Agents conference held in Fort Wayne in September.
Baker and 49 other ag educators were recognized during the event by Richard Fecter, president of the ag agent association. The recognized educators represent the top 2 percent of the association’s membership. To receive the award, an extension educator must have worked for the Cooperative Extension Service for at least a decade.
The organization of professional extension educators works to further the professional improvement of its members, communication and cooperation among extension educators and development of personal growth opportunities for extension professionals.
Baker is the lone extension educator in Custer County, based in Challis. She conducts programming focused on livestock and range management and oversees the 4-H youth development program in the county. She conducts beef cutting demonstrations on a regular basis and has been recognized at national, regional and local levels for her meat science and beef end-product quality programming.