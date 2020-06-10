Jodie D. Gadwa Callison of Stanley has completed the doctor of dental medicine degree at the College of Dental Medicine-Arizona of Midwestern University.
Callison has accepted a position with Terry Reilly Health Services and will open a dental clinic in Marsing.
Callison is the daughter of Stanley residents Gary and Laurii Gadwa. She graduated from Challis High School in 1997. She earned a bachelor of science degree in systems engineering with a minor in computer sciences from the United States Naval Academy in 2002, another bachelor of science degree in biomedical sciences with a minor in chemistry from the University of Texas, El Paso in 2011, and a master of science degree in operation strategy and policy from the Air War College in 2015.
While at Midwestern, she was chairwoman of the American Student Dental Association Professional Development Committee and school representative to the American Association of Women in Dentistry and made two overseas dental mission trips.
Callison is a lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.
A virtual graduation ceremony was held May 22.