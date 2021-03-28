Harvie graduates from U of ITyler Harvie of Challis received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Idaho during winter commencement held Dec. 12, 2020.
U of I awarded 568 degrees in the virtual graduation ceremony.
Extension office hires assistantTerrie Richards is the new program assistant with the University of Idaho Extension Office in Custer County. She began working in Challis Feb. 1.
Richards will handle office duties, including customer service and assisting with programming, according to Extension Educator Sarah Baker.
Richards and her husband moved to Idaho from Oregon after visiting the Challis and Salmon areas a few times and deciding it was where they wanted to live. She’s an Oregon native who grew up on a farm.
The extension office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. The phone number is 208-879-2344.
Donation made to school districtCory Stambaugh and Jan Bennetts donated to the Challis School District’s JoAnn Bennetts memorial scholarship in memory of JoAnn Bennetts and in honor of Leah Schlosser.