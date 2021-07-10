Sacajawea Center awarded grant
The Sacajawea Interpretive, Cultural and Educational Center in Salmon received a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Humanities Council in its summer grant distribution.
The money will pay for panels to accompany a new exhibit at the center focusing on environment and interactions between the Lewis and Clark Expedition and the Agaidika Shoshone Tribe and the tribe’s history in the Salmon area.
Donations made to soil and water district
Several donations were made to the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District scholarship fund.
Betty Baker donated in memory of former district board members Ben O’Neal, Garth Chivers, Eddie Baker and Louie Giampedraglia.
Karma and Steve Bragg donated in memory of Ben O’Neal, Garth Chivers and Rick Philps.
Brian Hamilton and Gary Merkle donated in memory of Ben O’Neal.
Local entities receive grants
Six Custer and Lemhi county organizations received grants from the CHC Foundation in its spring grant program.
Salmon Search and Rescue was awarded $16,000. The Lemhi County Youth Employment Program received $8,900. The Sacajawea Center received $4,000. The Lemhi Regional Land Trust was awarded $1,892.
Lost Rivers Economic Development received $2,568.
The Challis senior citizens center received two grants that totaled $4,870.
The deadline to apply for a fall program grant from CHC is July 29.
EMTs receive donation
Pat Hawkins donated to the Challis EMT unit in memory of Frankie Leaton.