Gyer and Latimer plan weddingJason Gyer and Brenda Gyer and Kathleen Latimer and the late E.L. Latimer announce the engagement of Taylor Gyer and Kaleb Latimer.
Blood drives scheduledPeople can donate blood at upcoming blood drives in Challis, Mackay and Salmon.
The American Red Cross has scheduled multiple blood drives during April, which is National Volunteer Month. Donors will be entered into a drawing for one of five $1,000 e-gift cards. People can schedule a donation appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or online at RedCrossBlood.org.
The Mackay drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 16 at the American Legion hall.
In Challis the drive runs from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 at Challis High School.
Salmon donors can donate from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 at the Salmon LDS Church or from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 at Salmon High School.
Donations made to historical societyThe North Custer Historical Society received a donation from Lucile Stecklein in memory of Marion McDaniel.
Other donations were made by Ronnie and Wendy Catherman, Betty Horn, Rose Johnson, Sharon Lanier, Kent and Mary Lou Salomon and Madge Yacomella.