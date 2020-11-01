Challis student graduates from UIAshley LeDesma received a master’s degree from the University of Idaho during summer graduation.
LeDesma majored in integrated natural resources.
HUB gets donations
The HUB received donations from the Braun Brothers and Muzzie and JoAnn Braun.
Nell Hugh donated in memory of her son.
Senior center receives donationsThe Challis Senior Citizens Center received multiple donations.
Donations in memory of Jo Lowman came from Shari O’Connor, Pat Hawkins, Peggy Parks and Rebecca Morgan. P. Curtis donated in memory of Susan Tanner. Bill and Cynthia Cobbley donated in memory of Earnest Cobbley. Billie Mitchell donated in memory of Rudy Hernandez. Jeanne and Roy Ellis donated in memory of Wes Mecham.
Donations in memory of Norma Funkhouser were made by Earl and Mary Skeen, Chuck and Pam Felton, Diamond Peak Health Care and Peggy Parks.
Peggy Parks and Debra Dikeman donated in honor of Sheila Funk. Debra Dikeman donated in memory of John Dikeman.
Other donations to the seniors came from the Duke Family Foundation, Custer Soil and Water Conservation District, Formation Capital, Bonnie and Wendal Catherman, Carol Walsh, Dawn Maydole, Dennis and Diane Palmer, John and Patricia O’Connor, Deb Brown, Tom and Linda Johnson, Chuck Lowman, Cheryl Philps, Debra Dikeman, Kellie Wahlstrom, Jack and Allicyn Latimer, Braun Co., Lambs Market, Lynn O’Neal, Polly King, Custer Septic Service, Larae Allen, Custer County commissioners, Custer Telephone and the Jinx and GT card clubs.
Locals receive art awardsNancy Martiny, a saddlemaker in May, and Salmon schools music teacher John Anderson are two of the recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.
The awards, established by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, recognize artists, arts organizations and arts supporters in Idaho.
Harvest dinner canceled
The harvest dinner fundraiser at the Challis Community Church won’t be held this year, dinner organizer Madge Yacomella said, because of the coronavirus.
The dinner has taken place every fall since 1913, she said, with only one other exception. The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 forced its cancellation, too.
Money generated every year from the harvest dinner has been used to improve and maintain the historic church, which “really is a community church,” Yacomella said. It’s regularly used for funerals, weddings and other gatherings, she said.
People may still donate to the church, by sending donations to Challis Community Church, P.O. Box 386, Challis, ID 83226.
Arts group gets grant The Challis Arts Council received a donation from Rose Johnson in memory of Tab Stuart.