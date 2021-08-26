Computer Zen donates copier to firefightersThe Challis Fire Department received a new Xerox ColorCube copier from Computer Zen in Salmon.
Computer Zen owner Steve Dahl said the multifunction printer and copier prints with wax, not ink or toner, which results in waterproof text and images on the documents. That means firefighters can take maps or whatever they’ve printed with them to fires and not worry about water making the ink or toner run so the documents aren’t legible.
The printer is eco-friendly, Dahl said, because it consumes the entire wax cube. There are no empty cartridges to toss.
When the Dahl family learned that the fire department needed a copier, “we happened to have a machine we thought they could use, so we decided to donate it,” he said.
Dahl, his wife Pattie, and their son Nathan, own and operate the technology store in downtown Salmon.
1st Tee receives donationThe Challis First Tee program received a $200 donation from Bill Reed and Tom Reed in memory of Jim Kopp and Frank Leaton.
Minnie Yacomella honored at bingoFamily members and friends of Minnie Yacomella honored her by playing a few games of bingo at the Challis senior center Aug. 14 while in Challis for her funeral services.
Minnie loved playing bingo when she lived in Challis and after she moved to Lewiston, her granddaughter Angel Shears said. At some point in time all of her children and grandchildren played bingo with her, Shears said.
“While we did not win, we had so many laughs playing and remembering her,” Shears said of their trip to the senior center. “And we did boost the pot for everyone else.”
Yacomella’s three granddaughters — Shears, Amy Miller and Jolene Montoya — their spouses and five great-grandchildren were joined by Challis friends at the bingo game in Challis.
School district receives donationStephen and Debra Chivers donated to the Challis School District Scholarship in memory of Frank Leaton.
Donation made to EMTsJim Mooreland donated to the Challis EMTs in memory of Tom Yacomella.