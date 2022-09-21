Health screenings offered in ChallisFree health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index and blood sugar will be offered on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Challis senior center.
Tests are offered by Eastern Idaho Public Health from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day. Appointments must be scheduled by calling 208-879-2504.
North Fork ranger hiredChris Waverek is the new district ranger for the North Fork district of the Salmon-Challis Forest.
Waverek began his new job Aug. 14. His last post was as a regional fire planner with the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Regional Office. Waverek worked as the Salmon-Challis Forest south zone fuels program manager from 2016 through 2020. He’s worked for the Forest Service since 1999.
Grants awarded from Sawtooth FestivalFour Stanley entities received grants from the Sawtooth Festival held in July.
The Stanley School Parents’ Association was awarded $2,000 for outdoor learning activities.
A $3,000 grant was given to the Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department to purchase an extrication tool. The grant covers just one-fourth of the cost of the tool.
The Marie Osborn Salmon River Clinic Foundation received $3,000 to assist with staffing the Stanley ambulance.
The Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association was awarded $1,000 to purchase a document and photo scanner to help with records maintenance and historic photos.
Seefried receives scholarshipTrinity Seefried, a 2022 graduate of Mackay High School, is one of 23 Idaho students who received scholarships from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
The $2,500 per student scholarships were awarded to another 71 students in four other states in Northwest Farm Credit Service’s territory — Montana, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
Seefried now attends Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.
Donations made to schoolsBlue Mountain Refuse donated to the Challis School District.
Russ Inskeep donated to the Marion Piva Memorial Scholarship.