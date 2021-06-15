Challis student makes president’s listKacie Hewitt of Challis earned a spot on the president’s list at Lewis Clark State College in the spring semester.
Students must have a grade point average of at least 3.75 while taking at least 12 credits to be on the list.
Forest Service scholarships awardedFour area students received Jackie Caivano Scholarships, awarded by employees of the Salmon-Challis Forest.
Olivia Farr of Challis, Sydney Hammack of Mackay, Samantha Cluff of Salmon and Paige Ramsey of Leadore are recipients of the $1,500 scholarships.
Farr plans to attend College of Idaho to study business administration. Hammack plans to attend Idaho State University and pursue a degree in early childhood education. Cluff plans to attend Western Colorado University and major in mechanical engineering. Ramsey intends to study early childhood education at BYU-Idaho.
2 local students earn honor roll spotsAllie Dixon of Stanley was named to the president’s list at Montana State University Bozeman for the spring semester.
Kira Loughran of Carmen was named to the MSU dean’s list for the semester.
To be eligible for the president’s list a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The minimum GPA to be on the dean’s list is 3.5.
Arco grad earns Governor’s Cup scholarshipMayCee Maynard, a 2021 graduate of Butte County High School, has been awarded the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship.
The $3,000 per year scholarship can be renewed for up to four years. This year, 27 high school seniors received one of the scholarships, from a field of 2,000 applicants.
Maynard plans to attend the University of Idaho.
Challis student earns dean’s list spotJessi Farr, a 2019 Challis High School graduate, was listed on the dean’s list at The University of Montana Western for the spring semester.
To be on the list a student must have a grade point average of at least 3.33 and complete 12 credit hours.
EMTs receive donationsPat Hawkins donated to the Challis EMTs in memory of Lida Robinson, Dee Dunham and Tom Yacomella.
Ediy Relf donated to the EMTs in memory of Lida Robinson.