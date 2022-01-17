Sorry, an error occurred.
Skating pond ready to goChallis Mason Doug Hammond reports the ice skating pond on Ninth Street is ready for skaters.
He’s applied a few layers of water to create ice and the snow has been cleared from the pond.
Recent cold temperatures have meant the ice isn’t melting much during the day and refreezing at night, which means the surface stays smoother, he said.
Hammond reminds skaters that the pond is on school property, which means smoking and alcohol are prohibited.
Challis EMTs receive donationsNorman and Nikki Doll and The HUB donated to the Challis EMTs.
Multiple donations made to schoolsMargaret Parks donated to the Challis School District Scholarship in memory of Meg Parks Donahue.
Norman and Nikki Doll donated to the Challis School District Scholarship in memory of Jim Kopp, Gary Funk, Lloyd Riddle and Minnie Yacomella.
Mona James donated to the JoAnn Bennetts Memorial Scholarship in memory of Harry James, Bud and Myrna Doffing, Randall Ebberts and JoAnn Bennetts.
The HUB donated to The HUB scholarship and the Frances Start Memorial Scholarship.