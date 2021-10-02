Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Challis High School class of 1970 students at their recent reunion included, front, Norman Doll, Jack Ivie, Nancy Chester and Kathy Savage. In the middle are Barb Fox, Mary Osterman, Delores Rummel, Carolyn Dean, Anne Lane and Bill Ebberts. In the back are Doug Baker, Judy Madsen, Ron King, Julie Oerke, Raymond Whalen, Kay Wolfley and Coralee Bricker.
Class of ‘70 holds reunionMembers of the Challis High class of 1970 gathered for a one-year delayed 50-year reunion at the Y-Inn for “fun times,” class member Barb Fox said.
While billing it as their 50-year reunion, she pointed out it was really a 51-year reunion after a gathering was postponed last year because of COVID-19.
EMTs receive donationPat Hawkins donated to the Challis EMTs in memory of Jim Young and Bill James.
Donations made to schoolsLouise Stark, Merlin Stark and Ellen Clegg donated to the Challis School District Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship in memory of Frances Stark.
Sande Hill and Hether Lambson donated to the Challis School District Scholarship in memory of Selma Lamb.
Nothing But Love Sawtooth Valley Gathering donated to the Challis School district.
Donors give to The HUBSeveral memorial donations were recently made to The HUB.
Bob and Sharon Moore donated in memory of George Thomas. Michael and Jana McCurdy, Russ and Kris Inskeep and Dustin and Michele Inskeep donated in memory of George Thomas.
Beverly Franks-Ensley donated in memory of Minnie Yacomella.
Donations made to scholarship fundDonations recently made to the Tara Leaton Memorial Scholarship in memory of Frank Leaton came from Diane Downard, Thomas and Kasuko Reed, Roy and May Quigley, Elinor Corrigan and Bruce and Barb Fox.
Historical society receives donationsDonations in memory of Frank Leaton and George Thomas were made to the North Custer Historical Society from Arlene Hozapfel and Lucile Stecklein.
Norman and Nikki Doll donated in memory of Myra Strickler.
Other recent donations to the historical society came from Shawn and Meg Donahue, Ronnie and Wendy Catherman, Larry and Judy Sidlo, Peggy Parks, Linda Curtis, Gary and Leanne Allan, Betty Horn, Rose Johnson, Sharon Lanier, Carolyn Naillon, John and Charlotte Miller, Janette Piva, Mary Lou and Kent Solomon and Madge Yacomella.