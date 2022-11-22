New manager hired at Challis BLMJosh Travers is the new field manager of the Challis Bureau of Land Management office.
He began working in Challis Oct. 17.
Travers comes to Challis from a BLM post in Nevada where he oversaw grazing and mining programs, among other duties. He has also worked for the Forest Service, was CEO of the Oxnard Convention and Visitors Bureau in Ventura County, California, and was the CEO for the Girl Scouts of California Central Coast.
Travers has a bachelor’s degree in natural resource management from Oregon State University. In his spare time, he said he enjoys exploring on foot, by bike and by kayak.
Blood drives set in SalmonRed Cross blood drives are scheduled for Nov. 28 and 29 in Salmon.
The Monday, Nov. 28 drive is from noon to 6 p.m. at Steele Memorial Medical Center. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Salmon High School. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Matthew Ochsner with American Red Cross said the predictions of a serious spread of flu this winter have Red Cross officials concerned about possible blood shortages. When people are ill during the winter, blood donations tend to decrease, he said.
Donation made to schoolsNorman and Nikki Doll donated to the Challis School District Scholarship in memory of Barbara Helm and Dennis Stevens.
