Local students on UI dean’s list
Twelve area students are among the 2,807 students to earn spots on the University of Idaho dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
To qualify for the list, a student must maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a minimum of 12 graded credits.
Students on the list include Jesse Riding of Challis, Austin Anderson of Ellis, Nolan Moorman of Mackay, Kyle Paulekas of Carmen, Alexandria Wood, EmmaRae Darland, Montana MacConnell and Zachary Wood, all of Arco, and Ammon Tolman, Brooke Painter, Jett Kauffman and Patrick Withers, all of Salmon.
School receives donation
Norman and Nikki Doll donated to the Challis School District scholarship in memory of Tom Yacomella, Ben O’Neal, Don Lanier and Dee Dunham.
Donation made to EMTs
Roy and Mary Quigley donated to the Challis EMTs in memory of Marilyn Bruno, Mary Ellen Bruno, Don Lanier and Dee Dunham.