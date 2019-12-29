Chilson earns doctoral degreeJason Chilson, who grew up in Challis, has completed his doctoral degree in music at the University of Southern California.
He recently performed with the Boise Philharmonic at the holiday pops concert and has other performances scheduled.
Area students earn honors at LCSCEric Tarkalson of Salmon was listed on the president’s list for the fall semester at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
To qualify, a student must have a GPA of at least 3.75 while taking at least 12 graded credits above the 100 level.
Kacie Hewitt and Lindy Rogers of Challis were both listed on the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Dean’s list students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.25 while taking 12 graded credits.
Steele Memorial Foundation seeks donationsThe annual giving campaign of the Steele Memorial Foundation is underway, according to a letter from board chairwoman Jean Anders.
Money raised this year is dedicated to purchasing an automated hematology analyzer. That piece of equipment is used in the lab to examine complete blood counts. An average of 500 CBC tests are conducted a month at Steele Memorial Medical Center.
Donations are tax deductible and can be sent to the foundation at 203 S. Daisy St., Salmon, Idaho 83467.
Last year’s giving campaign generated $61,500 which helped pay for a patient cardiac monitoring system for the hospital’s emergency room.
EMTs receive donationJay and Marge Cook made a donation to the Challis EMTs.