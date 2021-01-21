Local students make honor rollEric Tarkalson of Salmon earned a spot on the president’s list at Lewis Clark State College for the fall semester. To be on the honor roll, a student must have a grade point average of at least 3.75 on a minimum of 12 graded credits.
Katie Hewitt of Challis made the dean’s list for the fall semester. To be listed on the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.
Clayton Historical Association receives donationThe HUB donated to the Clayton Historical Association.
Mahoney House receives COVID fundsThe Mahoney House and Lemhi County Crisis Intervention program in Salmon received a $5,415 grant to help with its mission of assisting victims of domestic abuse.
The money comes Idaho’s share of COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund money. Members of the steering committee overseeing the grant distribution released additional funding to help Idaho’s vulnerable populations, including homeless people, people experiencing housing instability or food insecurity, victims of domestic violence, people in need of health care and people needing assistance with child care or early education.
Donations made to senior centerMultiple donations were made recently to the Challis Senior Citizens.
Pam and Chuck Felton made donations in memory of Agnes Kays and Sheila Funk. Marguerite Cobbley and Donald and Annette Lamson donated in memory of Norma Funkhouser. Christine and Gregory Higgins, Sherlon and Carl Orth, Marguerite Cobbley, Penney Dunn, Rand Dunn and Bill and Cynthia Cobbley all donated in memory of Jean Johnson.
Jeanne and Roy Ellis donated in memory of Cecil Perkins. Suellen Lammers donated in memory of Cecil and Patty Perkins. Debra Dikeman donated in memory of John Dikeman.
Other donations were made by Nancy White, Lisa Benson, James and Tina Hawkins, K&S Auto and Fence, Custer Soil and Water Conservation District, Brett Woolley, Lammers, Polly King, Owen and Joel Peterson, Arden and Lyda Makin, Custer Telephone and Lambs Market.
Historical society receives donationThe North Custer Historical Society received a donation from The HUB.
Norman and Nikki Doll also donated to the historical society, in memory of Myra Strickler.
EMTs receive donationsPat Hawkins donated to the Challis EMTs in memory of Linda Piva and Charles Thompson.
Spencer and Evelyn Strand donated to the Challis EMTs, as did The HUB.
Donations made to school districtMayanna Chivers donated to the Challis School District Scholarship in memory of Garth Chivers and members of the Nell Hughes family.
The HUB donated to the HUB Scholarship and the Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship.