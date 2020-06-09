Farr awarded scholarshipJessi Farr, a 2019 graduate of Challis High School, received a $500 scholarship from the Idaho Irrigation Association.
Farr attends the University of Montana-Western in Dillon. Her parents are Jenni and Jerrod Farr.
CHS grad makes honor rollKacie Hewitt, a Challis High School graduate, was named to the dean’s list at Lewis Clark State College in Lewiston for the spring semester.
Hewitt was one of 397 students on the dean’s list. To be listed, a student must have a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.749 while taking at least 12 credits.
LC State officials say they’ll resume in-person classes on Aug. 24, the start of the fall semester.
Donation made to school districtLeslie Gallagher donated to the Jim Piva Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Piero and Mabel Piva.
Credit union awards scholarshipsSix students who are graduating this spring from area high schools were each awarded $1,000 scholarships from East Idaho Credit Union.
Quincy Kirkpatrick of Salmon is heading to Idaho State University to study pre-pharmacy. Jessica Moore of Salmon will attend Oliver Finley Academy in Boise, studying cosmetology.
EmmaRae Darland of Arco plans to major in biotechnology and plant genomics at the University of Idaho. Her classmate, Bridger Hansen, plans to attend BYU-Idaho to major in civil engineering. Arco grad Keyan Cummins will study biology and chemistry at the University of Utah.
Montana MacConnell of Arco, who graduated from Idaho Virtual Academy, also plans to attend UI to major in animal and veterinary science.