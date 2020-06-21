Local students earn spots on UI dean’s listSeveral students from Challis and Salmon are listed on the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Idaho.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 credits.
Jesse Riding of Challis earned the honor, along with Salmon students Ammon Tolman, Alexandrea Smith, Connor Swersey and Jett Kauffman.
Sanctuary receives multiple donationsThe Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary received numerous gifts in memory of Shirley Snyder.
Donations came from Stayce and Cameron Chesney, Glenda and Bill Ebberts, David Croshaw, Marilyn Andersen, Margaret Baker, Betsy and Bert Doughty, Laray Correll and Billy Smith, Joan and Jeffrey Chapman, Julie and Wayne Burkhardt, Becky Morgan, Pat Hawkins, Cheri and Greg Webster, Christine and Bob Papac, Calvary Chapel of Challis and James and Della Brower Pratt.
Rose Johnson and family donated to the animal sanctuary in memory of Tom Pettit, Shirley Snyder and Garth Chivers.
Stanley student makes president’s listAllie Dixon of Stanley earned a 4.0 GPA at Montana State University during the spring semester.
That perfect score earned her a spot on the president’s list at the Bozeman university. She’s one of 2,439 MSU students with a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
2 donations made to schoolsRobert Griswold donated to the Challis School District Scholarship.
Louise Stark donated to the Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship, in memory of Pam Hoskovec.