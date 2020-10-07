Fire district receives donationPat Silvers of Twin Peaks Spray made a donation to the North Custer Rural Fire District.
Donations made to scholarship fundsJudy Smith donated to the Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship in the Challis School District. Her donation was made in memory of Sadie Thornton.
The Chivers family donated to the school district’s Roy Chivers Memorial Scholarship. Their donation was made in memory of Diane Martinez.
Challis EMTs receive donationDiamond Peak Health Care made a donation in memory of Ina Lambert to the Challis EMTs.