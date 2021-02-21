Blood drives set in SalmonPeople have the opportunity to donate blood at two blood drives in Salmon next week.
The American Red Cross has scheduled drives from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the LDS church at 400 S. Daisy.
Appointments may be made using the Red Cross blood donor app, online at RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
Anyone who donates blood during February will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
Students earn UI honorsSeveral area students are among the 2,815 University of Idaho students on the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a minimum of 12 credits to be on the list.
Dean’s list students are Jesse Riding and Tyler Harvie, both of Challis; Austin Anderson of Ellis; Alexandria Wood, EmmaRae Darland and Montana MacConnell, all of Arco; Nancy Anderson of Carmen; and Ammon Tolman and Patrick Withers, both of Salmon.
Scholarship applicants soughtChallis and Mackay high school students may apply for the $500 Vern Warner-Arnold Munson Memorial Scholarship until April 26.
Applicants must be a junior or senior and must be an active 4-H member.
Applications are available at both high schools, the University of Idaho Extension Office in Challis or online at www.co.custer.id.us/departments/executive/fair-board/.
Donations made to school districtSeveral donations were recently made to Challis School District scholarships.
Mary Adcox donated to the Roy Chivers Memorial Scholarship.
Mona James donated to the JoAnn Bennetts Memorial Scholarship in memory of Harry James, Bud and Myrna Daffing, Rendall Elberts and JoAnn Bennetts.
Toni Lowry and Lowry Trucking donated to the Jeffrey Lee Smith Memorial Scholarship.