Sawtooth association receives grantThe Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association in Stanley received a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Humanities Council through the National Endowment for the Humanities via a coronavirus act program.
Salmon man receives arts fellowshipCary Schwarz of Salmon was awarded a folk and traditional arts fellowship from the Idaho Commission on the Arts for saddlemaking.
He receives $5,000 as one of three inaugural recipients of the award.
The folk and traditional arts fellowship was created to honor tradition bearers in Idaho and recognize the quality and commitment their creative expressions signify, Jocelyn Roberts of the arts commission said.
City of Salmon recognizedThe city of Salmon was given a city achievement award from the Association of Idaho Cities.
The award recognizes the city of Salmon’s police department building project. It was awarded in the public safety category.
Scott Benton of Salmon volunteered his time to make major technological upgrades that allows the city to use an empty building for the department. He rewired the facility for phones, data and networking capability.