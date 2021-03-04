Challis grad completes trainingPvt. Erik Rose completed U.S. Army advanced infantry training at Fort Benning, Georgia, on Jan. 22.
He is now assigned to the Black Knight Troop, 3-61 Calvary Scouts, 2nd Stryker Brigade combat team at Fort Carson, Colorado.
Rose is a 2016 graduate of Challis High School. He is the son of John and Laura Rose and the brother of Becky Rose.
School district receives donationsThompson Creek Mine donated to the Thompson Creek Mine Scholarship in the Challis school district.
James and Karli Hagedorn donated to the Challis School District Scholarship.
People’s choice artwork selectedValerie Moen’s sketch named “Big Horn,” was voted winner of the people’s choice award in the Young Artists Show sponsored by the Challis Arts Council.
“Big Horn” was also honored as the best two-dimensional piece in the show that closed last week.
Visitors to the youth art show cast ballots for 17 individual pieces as their choice for people’s choice award, with Moen receiving the most votes.
EMTs receive donationWenda and Ronnie Catherman donated to the Challis EMT unit.