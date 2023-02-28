Two locals graduate from UIOne student from each Mackay and Salmon graduated from the University of Idaho in December, at the conclusion of the fall semester.

Kadence Warner of Mackay received a bachelor of arts degree in English. Connor Swersey of Salmon received a bachelor of science degree in journalism.


