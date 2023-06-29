Locals earn spots on UI dean’s list
Several students from Challis, Salmon and Arco were listed on the dean’s list at the University of Idaho for the spring 2023 semester.
To be on the list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average on a minimum of 12 credits.
Students who qualified are Savannah Moore of Challis; EmmaRae Parsons, Josie MacConnell and Montana MacConnell, all of Arco; and Preston Hammond, Brooke Painter, Emma Hammond and Lindsy Austin, all from Salmon.
Custer County grads receive scholarships
Lafe Gamett, who graduated from Mackay High School last month, and Wiley Turek, who graduated from Challis High School last month, are two of 39 Idaho students to receive a 2023 Governor’s Cup scholarship.
Gamett will receive an academic scholarship of $5,000 per year, for up to four years, to help pay for college at BYU-Idaho.
Turek will receive a $3,000 per year career-technical scholarship for his college costs at the University of Idaho. The CTE scholarships are awarded for two or three years, depending on the length of the program chosen by t he student.
More than 3,000 Idaho senior applied for the scholarships this year. The scholarships are valid only at Idaho colleges.
Strands land on dean’s lists
Kelli Ann Strand of Challis earned a spot on the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska for the spring 2023 semester.
She earned a 4.0 grade point average for the second straight semester of her freshman year.
Her brother Lane notched a 3.63 GPA to be listed on the spring 2023 semester dean’s list at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa. He just finished his junior year at NNU.
Donations made to historical society
Several people donated to the North Custer Historical Society in memory of Ted Strickler.
Donations came from BJ and Shelby Bryant, Norman and Nikki Doll, Beverly Franks-Ensley, Frances McCammon, Peggy Parks, Marilyn Rockwell, Vi Stevens and Fred Strickler.
Forest employees award scholarships
Four local students each received a $1,500 scholarship from Salmon-Challis Forest employees.
Recipients of the 2023 Jacki Caivano Memorial Scholarships are Aedan Baker from Challis, Lafe Gamett from Mackay, Tia Matthews from Salmon and Mackenzie Mackay from Leadore.
