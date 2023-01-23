Filbert
Mackay student makes dean’s list
Ciera Heinrich of Mackay was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Berry College in Rome, Georgia.
Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on 12 credit hours to be on the list.
Filbert gets new Forest Service assignment
Bobbi Filbert is the new district ranger for the Salmon-Cobalt and Leadore ranger districts in the Salmon-Challis Forest after working as the acting district ranger there since last fall.
Filbert has been the deputy area ranger for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in Stanley for the past year.
Filbert began her Forest Service career in 1995 as a seasonal wildlife technician in the White River Forest in Colorado. In 2000 she moved to Hailey and began working for the Sawtooth Forest.
School receives multiple donations
Steve and Debbie Chivers and family donated to the Roy Chivers Scholarship in honor of Ailen Chivers’ birthday.
The HUB donated to the Frances Stark Memorial and The HUB scholarships.
Carrie Boucher and Patrick Fox donated to the Challis School District scholarship.
