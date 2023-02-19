Beta Phi chooses Coleman as queen
Cassie Coleman is the 2023 valentine queen for Beta Phi Sorority. She’ll be honored by the group on Feb. 10.
Coleman teaches first grade at Challis Elementary School. She has been in the local sorority for three years and was the group’s secretary for two of those years.
Coleman and her husband, Bryant, and their dogs like to explore. She also enjoys baking and exercising.
Local students earn UI honors
Nine area students were listed on the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Idaho.
To be on the list a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking at least 12 graded credits.
Students who earned a spot on the list include Lauren Wright of Clayton; Austin Anderson of Ellis; Kadence Warner of Mackay; EmmaRae Parsons and Montana MacConnell, both of Arco; and Brooke Painter, Emma Hammond, Preston Hammond and Will Garrett, all of Salmon.
New manager hired at Mackay mine
David Jarvis has been hired as the general manager of Konnex Resources in Mackay.
Jarvis, of Challis, brings 40 years of project management and mine operation experience to the post, having worked in Idaho, Indonesia and China. He has a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from Pennsylvania State University.
Konnex, a subsidiary of Phoenix Copper, is working to open the Empire copper mine in Mackay.
Strand makes dean’s list
Kelli Ann Strand of Challis was named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall 2022 semester.
Strand is a freshman at Nebraska.
To earn a spot on the dean’s list Strand had to earn a GPA of at least 3.6.
Donations made to Challis firefighters
Jay and Marge Cook, Mark and Vicki Armbruster, Blue Mountain Refuse, The HUB and Hecla all made donations to the Challis fire department.
Schools receive donations
Rob and Cindy Crane donated to the Roy Chivers Scholarship with the Challis School District.
Peggy Parks donated to the Challis School District Scholarship in memory of Meg Parks Donahue and Chuck and Jo Lowman.
Glen Davis donated to the Frances Stark Memorial Scholarship.
