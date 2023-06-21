Salmon museum director honored
Hope Benedict, president and director of the Lemhi County Historical Society, is one of 12 Idahoans who received an esto perpetua award, from the Idaho State Historical Society.
The award recognizes people for their accomplishments in preserving and promoting Idaho’s heritage. The name comes from the state’s motto “let it be perpetual.”
Recipients of the 2023 awards were celebrated at a June 5 event in Boise.
Hewitt makes honor roll
Katie Hewitt, a Challis High School graduate, earned a spot on the president’s list at Lewis-Clark State College for the spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for the president’s list students must have at least a 3.75 grade point average on at least 12 graded credits.
Graduates receive scholarships
Mackay High School 2023 graduates Lafe Gamett and Rylee Teichert and Challis High graduate Sandy Artreches each received a $1,000 scholarship from Konnex Resources.
